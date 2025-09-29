Tehran to host Iran-Eurasia strategic forum on economy

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, will hold the Fourth Iran-Eurasia Strategic Forum on October 22 in Tehran, under the theme “Trade, Diplomacy and the Emerging Regional Order,” ISTI reports.

The gathering will focus on the use of new technologies and smart strategies to facilitate Iranian companies’ entry into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) market.

The event follows the implementation of Iran’s free trade agreement with the EAEU, which came into effect on May 15, 2025, under Article 101 of Iran’s Seventh Development Plan.

