Iran’s iron, steel exports up 10% in 5 months: ISPA

Figures by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) released on Saturday showed that Iranian steelmakers had exported some $2.97 billion worth of iron and steel in the five months to August 22, up 10% from the same period last year.

The figures showed that shipments had risen by 30% in volume terms year on year in the April-August period to reach 15.732 million metric tons (mt), according to Press TV.

Iran's iron and steel exports had fallen by 4.7% in the June quarter compared to the previous same period to stand at $1.602 billion.

endNewsMessage1