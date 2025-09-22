Iran’s iron, steel exports up 10% in 5 months: ISPA
Iran's exports of iron and steel registered a 10 percent growth in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025).
Figures by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) released on Saturday showed that Iranian steelmakers had exported some $2.97 billion worth of iron and steel in the five months to August 22, up 10% from the same period last year.
The figures showed that shipments had risen by 30% in volume terms year on year in the April-August period to reach 15.732 million metric tons (mt), according to Press TV.
Iran's iron and steel exports had fallen by 4.7% in the June quarter compared to the previous same period to stand at $1.602 billion.