Iran targets 40 million tons of transit in Seventh Plan

Jafar Jamili, head of the ministry’s Office for Commercialisation and Associations, said Iran handled close to 20 million tons of transit cargo in 2024. About 88% moved by road and 12% by rail. A large share involved petroleum products transported from Iraq’s Kurdistan region to southern Iranian ports for export to Persian Gulf countries.

Jamili noted that 70% of the Seventh Plan’s target is expected to move via roads and 30% by rail. He emphasised the need for upgraded highways, expanded rail links, smart border facilities and streamlined trade processes to meet the target.

Global shipping challenges in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal, alongside the Russia–Ukraine conflict, have increased demand for overland corridors. Iran is working to strengthen regional links, including the North–South and East–West routes, while engaging in international corridors such as INSTC, CPEC–ITI and TRACECA.

