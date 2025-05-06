Iranian Labour News Agency

Turkmenistan holds trade exhibition in Iran’s Golestan Prov.
Turkmenistan’s first exclusive exhibition in Iran is underway in Golestan Province, a milestone event aimed at strengthening trade, export, and economic diplomacy between the two neighboring countries.

Due to its 45-kilometer border with Turkmenistan and deep-rooted cultural, religious, and linguistic ties, Golestan Province has long been a key hub for Iran’s economic diplomacy with Central Asia.

 

