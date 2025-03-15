Permit to buy gas from Iran still valid: Iraqi official
An advisor to the Iraqi prime minister has said that the United States has still not cancelled sanctions waiver for Baghdad to purchase Iranian gas.
The sanctions waiver given by the United States to Iraq for Iranian gas imports has not expired and remains in effect, said Farhad Alaaldin, the advisor to the Iraqi prime minister, according to Reuters.
He said that the US ended the waiver for Iraq to but Iran's electricity.