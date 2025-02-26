Iran bans exports of some crops amid soaring domestic prices
Iran Agriculture Ministry has banned exports of more crops from country as part of efforts to control soaring food prices in domestic market in the days remaining until the holy month of Ramadan and the new Iranian year.
In a letter issued on Monday, the MAJ asked Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) to stop exports of apples, oranges and various types of dates from the country for two months starting February 24, according to Press TV.
The ministry said the decision was aimed at creating “balance and stability” in the domestic market.