Indians operating phase 1 of Iran’s Chabahar port: PMO chief

Managing director of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Ali Akbar Safaei says India is operating the first phase of the strategic port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran.

The Iran-India contract on phase 1 of Chabahar is worth $120 million, of which $85 million is being transferred, said Safaei late on Monday in a ceremony held to mark National Transportation Day.

He also said that contracts for construction equipment in the port are also being exchanged.

 

