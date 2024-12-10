Iran non-oil exports up 18% in 8 months: IRICA
Iran’s non-oil exports in first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21) registered an 18% growth compared to the same period last year, Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.
Iran’s foreign trade between March 21 and November 22, 2024 stood at $83.279 billion, $38.154 billion of which related to the export of non-oil commodities, the report added.
IRICA pointed out that over 103,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $38.15 billion, were exported from the country in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to November 22, 2024), showing a 14.6 percent and 18 percent growth in weight, value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.