Afghan delegation visits Iran to expand cooperation in rail transportation
A delegation from the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan (which is responsible for the development and expansion of Afghanistan in the field of road construction, service plans and design of rail and road projects) headed by Maulvi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzadeh, Deputy Minister of Railways of this Ministry arrived in Iran at the official invitation of the Islamic Republic Railway Company.
Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the spokesman of the Ministry of Public Works of the caretaker government of Afghanistan, announced that the purpose of the delegation's trip to Iran is to expand cooperation between the two neighboring countries in the field of railways.
"During this trip, the Deputy Minister of Railways of the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan will meet and discuss with the officials of the Iran Railway Company and other relevant institutions about increasing transportation and commercial exchanges through the Khaf-Herat railway and strengthening bilateral cooperation," he added.