Iran’s renewables' capacity hit 1.2 GW by September
News code : ۱۵۵۲۵۴۴
he latest official figures demonstrate that the capacity of Iran’s renewable energy has reached 1.2 gigawatts (GW) by September.
According to figures released by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization – an affiliate of the Energy Ministry -- solar power plants come first in total renewable capacity, accounting for 60% of renewable electricity production.
Wind is regarded as the second renewable energy source in the country, accounting for 29% of the production, the figures showed.