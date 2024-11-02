Iran’s IKA reports major rise in Istanbul route flights

As many as 74,111 passengers traveled between Tehran and Istanbul from October 15-29, IRNA reported Chalandari as saying on Saturday.

After the sanctions, only 10 Iranian airlines flew to or from Istanbul, he said.

To meet the needs of Iranians, flights to Istanbul and Dubai were put on the agenda through coordination with the relevant authorities, he said.

Regarding other destinations, 171,148 Iranian passengers were transported by 1,130 flights after the sanctions, he noted.

endNewsMessage1