Iran reports 12-fold increase in car imports
News code : ۱۵۵۱۰۶۸
Car imports to Iran have increased 12-fold from March 20 to October 31, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported.
According to IRICA, the imports hiked since foreign currency was allocated for them.
It added that 25,448 new passenger cars valued at over $ 525.04 million were cleared and imported to Iran from March 20 to October 31.
In the same period last year, 2,999 new passenger cars worth over 60.4 million were imported, the report said.