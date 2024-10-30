Japan envoy calls for further development of ties with Iran
Japanese Ambassador to Tehran Tamaki Tsukada has called for development of cooperation with Iran, while referring to the existence of good grounds for deepening bilateral relations in various areas.
Tsukada made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday with Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.
The millennium-long record of bilateral ties between Japan and Iran has provided the ground for enhancing cooperation on the exchange of knowledge, the construction of housing units and the holding of training courses, the ambassador noted.