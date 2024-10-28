Non-oil trade between Iran, neighbors exceeds $41b in March-October
News code : ۱۵۴۸۹۳۶
he head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that the Iranian non-oil trade with neighboring countries in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 to October 21) increased by 23% to 41.1 billion dollars.
Mohammad Rezvanifar said on Sunday that the weight of Iran's non-oil trade with neighboring states stood at 64.5 million tons in the mentioned period, which has grown by 16%.
Rezvanifar noted that during this period, the highest value of Iran's non-oil trade exchanges with neighboring nations was with the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Iraq, Pakistan, and Russia.