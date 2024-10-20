Iran’s daily gas supply from storage caverns to hit 100 mcm by 2028
Iran’s Oil Ministry is expanding its natural gas storage capacity to reach a target of 100 million cubic meters (mcm) per day of supply from storage caverns to the country's gas grid by 2028.
CEO of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company said on Saturday that the company has been working on six new gas storage projects across the country.
Reza Noshadi said that Iran is also developing technologically-advanced compressors to use them in underground gas storage caverns.
Noshadi said the compressors, which generate pressures of up to 350 bars, will undergo technical tests this winter.