Over 54m tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Hormozgan ports
A local official said that more than 54 million tons of commodities have been loaded or unloaded at ports of Hormozgan Province in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).
The Director General of the Ports and Maritime Department of Hormozgan Province, Hossein Abbasnejad, said on Monday that a total of 54,798,231 tons of various oil and non-oil commodities were loaded or unloaded at the provincial ports in the first six months.
Of this amount, 37,590,781 tons were non-oil goods, he added.