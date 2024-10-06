Iran, EAEU trade volume increases 2.5 times
News code : ۱۵۳۹۳۴۴
The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has said that the trade volume between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has increased by more than 2.5 times.
Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi on Sunday addressing the businesses of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture said that Iran and the EAEU started the implementation of the preferential trade agreement in 2018.
He added that the trade volume of the two sides has increased more than 2.5 times since then, and Iran's exports to this union have also grown more than 138% during this period.