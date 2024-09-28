Iran, South Africa stress expanded energy cooperation
Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi and his South African counterpart Gwede Mantashe have explored ways for more enhanced cooperation on energy area.
Speaking during a meeting in Moscow which was held on the sidelines of a BRICS meeting of energy ministers, the two sides discussed the possibility of making use of Iranian knowhow in South Africa’s power industry.
They also reviewed ways the two countries can cooperate on smartification of production chain and electricity consumption.