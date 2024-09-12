Iran, Brazil stress bolstering political, economic, security ties
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Special Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim in a meeting have called for strengthening political, economic, and security relations.
Iran's representative, Ahmadian, met and held talks with Amorim on the sidelines of the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters/National Security Advisors in St. Petersburg, Russia on Wednesday evening.
They discussed the deepening and strengthening of bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, science, technology, and advanced industries.
The two sides also called for enhancing cooperation within the framework of the BRICS group.