Pakistani official calls for completing gas project with Iran
The chief of Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami has called for completing the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project in order to provide energy for his country.
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made the remarks in a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.
People in Pakistan cannot tolerate the imposition of further high prices for electricity and gas, he said while censuring the government for its ineffective strategies to solve the energy problems.