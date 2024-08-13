Iran Exports 91,000 Tons of Cereals in One Year: Official
News code : ۱۵۱۷۲۵۶
The chairman of the Board of Directors of the Iranian Cereal Association said that 91,000 tons of cereals were exported from the country in the past Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023, to March 20, 2024).
Davood Lapehchi put the annual consumption of cereals and legumes in Iran at between 950,000 tons and 1 million tons.
Speaking in a news conference, he added that according to the statistics, the per capita consumption of cereals in Iran is between 8 and 10 kilograms, while the rate stands at 13 kg in the global average.