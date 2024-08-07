Iran Transits 16 Million Tons of Goods via Road, Rail in One Year: Deputy Roads Minister
News code : ۱۵۱۴۶۲۹
An official at Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said 16 million tons of goods were transited through Iran’s railway and roads in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023 to March 20, 2024).
Deputy Head of Iran’s Roads and Urban Development for Transportation Affairs Kamal Hadianfar said that 14.750 million tons of goods were transited from the country via road while 1.590 million tons of goods were transited through rail.
Speaking in the first session of the specialized commission of National Transit and Logistics Headquarters, he described the transit of 16 million tons of goods from the country via rail and road as a new record.