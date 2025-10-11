US pressured Turkey to cut energy ties with Russia, Iran: Source

Turkey could meet more than half of its gas needs by the end of 2028 by ramping up production and increasing US imports, in a shift that threatens to shrink the last major European market for Russian and Iranian suppliers, Reuters claimed in a report.

Washington has publicly pressured allies, including NATO member Turkey, to cut energy ties with Moscow and Tehran. At their White House meeting on September 25, US President Donald Trump pressed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to cut Russian energy purchases.

Diversifying supply would also strengthen Turkey's energy security and support its ambitions to become a regional gas hub. Ankara aims to re-export imported liquefied natural gas and its own gas production to Europe while burning Russian and Iranian gas domestically, analysts said.

