Iran’s export to Oman stands at $390m in 7 months

Statistics indicate that Iran holds a significant share of Oman's foreign trade and, by leveraging the advantages of its neighborly relations with this country, has managed to secure a good position among its foreign partners.

According to this report, Iran was recognized as the second destination for re-exports from Oman in the first seven months of 2025. The value of Oman's re-exports to Iran during this period reached $465 million. Oman's re-exports to Iran from January to July of this year accounted for 18 percent of the country's total re-exports.

Iran also ranked 11th among the countries supplying goods needed by Oman, exporting $394 million worth of goods to this country in the first seven months of 2025. 45cpercent of the total trade between the two countries was related to Iran's exports to this southern coast Persian Gulf country.

endNewsMessage1