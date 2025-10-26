US, China seek to ease tensions in Malaysia trade talks

Saturday's trade talks between US and Chinese delegations in Malaysia were "very constructive," a US Treasury Department spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Financial Times newspaper.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly met on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur in a bid to stave off a trade war between the two countries.

Earlier this week, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that Vice Premier He would lead the delegation to the talks with the US, which would take place in Malaysia from October 24-27.

