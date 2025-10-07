Iran objects to UK court ruling on property seizure
Iran has objected to a recent decision by the UK Court of Appeal concerning the transfer and potential enforcement of a confiscation order targeting a property owned by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) in London.
The ruling favors the Emirati firm Crescent Petroleum, according to an informed source.
Speaking to local Iranian media IRNA correspondent in London on Monday, the source, who requested anonymity, confirmed that Iran lodged its objection to the ruling on October 3, 2025.
The UK court is expected to decide in the coming days whether to accept or reject Iran’s objection.