Iran’s non-oil exports up $25 billion in H1: TPOI

Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi put the country’s total non-oil exports value at $25.922 billion between March 21 and Sep. 22, 2024.

In this period, Iran's export of non-oil goods registered a six percent growth compared to the same period of last year.

Speaking in a press conference at the threshold of 29th edition of National Day of Exports, he stated that the country experienced a brilliant year last year (ended March 20, 2025) which was unprecedented in all-time history of the country’s export of non-oil goods in a way that Iran’s non-oil exports hit $57 billion, registering a 15.8 percent up compared to a year earlier.

endNewsMessage1