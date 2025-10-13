Iran’s non-oil exports up $25 billion in H1: TPOI
An official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) has said that the country’s exports of non-oil commodities reached $25.944 billion in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21).
Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi put the country’s total non-oil exports value at $25.922 billion between March 21 and Sep. 22, 2024.
In this period, Iran's export of non-oil goods registered a six percent growth compared to the same period of last year.
Speaking in a press conference at the threshold of 29th edition of National Day of Exports, he stated that the country experienced a brilliant year last year (ended March 20, 2025) which was unprecedented in all-time history of the country’s export of non-oil goods in a way that Iran’s non-oil exports hit $57 billion, registering a 15.8 percent up compared to a year earlier.