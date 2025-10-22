FAO, Iran launch project to boost climate-resilient farming

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has launched a new Regional Technical Cooperation Project aimed at strengthening national and regional capacities for climate-resilient agriculture.

The project, which also spans Afghanistan, Bhutan, and Mongolia, seeks to promote sustainable intensification of quinoa, millets, and soybeans, crops known for their drought tolerance and nutritional value.

