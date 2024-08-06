Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Iran’s W Azarbaijan exports 1 mn tons of goods: official

Iran’s W Azarbaijan exports 1 mn tons of goods: official
News code : ۱۵۱۴۲۲۱
The link copied

The governor of West Azarbaijan province said that one million tons of goods, valued at $600 million, were exported from the customs offices of the province in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

In that period, the non-oil goods from the province registered a 15 and 65 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year, Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian stated.

He went on to say that 1.4 million tons of the foreign goods were transited though the borders of West Azarbaijan province, he noted.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london