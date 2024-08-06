Iran’s W Azarbaijan exports 1 mn tons of goods: official
News code : ۱۵۱۴۲۲۱
The governor of West Azarbaijan province said that one million tons of goods, valued at $600 million, were exported from the customs offices of the province in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).
In that period, the non-oil goods from the province registered a 15 and 65 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year, Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian stated.
He went on to say that 1.4 million tons of the foreign goods were transited though the borders of West Azarbaijan province, he noted.