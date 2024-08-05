Basic commodities unloading at Iranian ports increases 14%
The unloading of basic goods at the Iranian ports rose 14 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), compared to the same period in the past year.
The Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced in a report that 7,453,720 tons of basic commodities were loaded at the ports during the four months.
Based on the data released by the organization, some 76,330,052 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the country’s ports in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year.