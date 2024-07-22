Forex revenues of Iranian knowledge-based companies up 8-fold: Official
The foreign currency revenues generated by Iranian knowledge-based companies have increased 8-fold under late President Ebrahim Raisi's administration, says the deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy.
Mehdi Safari made the remarks on the sidelines of an exhibition showcasing the foreign policy achievements of the Raisi administration on Monday morning.
Speaking about knowledge-based companies, he said, "The day we started, the income was $300 million and today it has reached $2.5 billion.”