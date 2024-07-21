Sanctions have no effect on Iran's post: head of Iran's National Post Company
CEO of the National Post Company of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that Iran's embargo has no effect on the postal system.
"Iran has postal connections with all the world except Israel," he added.
"If postal communication with Iran is not done sometimes, the problem is from the opposite country," he added.
"Sometimes there are problems from the airlines, but there is no problem from the National Post Company of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.