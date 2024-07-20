First Chinese freight train to leave Iran for China

Today, the National Security Commission hosted Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, who presented a report on the activities and missions in the field of transit and economy, the spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament Ebrahim Rezaei said.

According to the report, the transit route of Aghband road bridge to Iran and Nakhchivan is under construction, and the east corridor to Europe from China to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Europe, has been established, Rezaei added.

Electricity swap to Pakistan, Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Turkmenistan and connection to the Russian power grid through Azerbaijan is in progress, he said, adding that the conditions for concluding a gas swap contract with Russia have been established so that Iran becomes the gas hub of the region.

endNewsMessage1