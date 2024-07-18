Iranian Labour News Agency

US renews waiver for Iraq to purchase Iranian electricity

News code : ۱۵۰۶۳۹۲
The United States has granted Iraq another four-month sanctions waiver to purchase Iranian electricity, a State Department spokesperson has said to local American media.

The United States has issued regular waivers since 2018 so that Iraq can meet its short-term energy needs without running afoul of US sanctions, American website Al-Monitor reported. 

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed his country’s reliance on US waivers for Iranian energy imports in meetings with Treasury Department officials in Washington last week. 

 

