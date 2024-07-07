Russian ATMs to start accepting Iranian bank cards: CBI

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammad Reza Farzin said on Saturday that CBI and Russian central bank delegations had agreed in a meeting in St. Petersburg on Thursday to start implementing a banking deal that allows the payment systems of the two countries to link up.

He said under a first phase of the agreement that links Iran’s SHETAB payment system to Russia’s Mir equivalent, Iranian card holders will be able to withdraw ruble from ATMs in Russia as of late August.

“The second phase of this link-up will allow Russian nationals to use (ATMs) in Iran and in the third phase Iranian SHETAB cards will be processed in point-of-sale terminals in Russia,” said the CBI chief.

