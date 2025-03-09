Iran’s non-oil exports hit a record high in 11 months

According to the figures of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported $53 billion worth of non-oil commodities between March 21, 2024, and February 20, 2025, as noted by the Spokesman for the Trade Promotion Commission of the Iranian House of Industry, Mine and Trade Rouhollah Latifi.

He went on to say that the country's trade in non-oil goods in this period reached above $117 billion, registering the highest record in exports during the previous 11 months of the year.

It is predicted that Iran’s export of non-oil products will hit about $58 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2025), he added.

