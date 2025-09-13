Pezeshkian calls for reducing reliance on oil revenues

President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the need for Iran to reduce reliance on oil revenues and unlock the full potential of domestic talent and industry.

Speaking Thursday morning during his one-day visit to Ardabil Province, Pezeshkian addressed a gathering of local investors and economic stakeholders. “If we believe in ourselves and recognize our capabilities,” he said, “we can achieve great things in this country.”

“Our economy and development should not be solely dependent on oil sales,” the president said, citing progress by other nations that do not have an abundance of natural resources.

endNewsMessage1