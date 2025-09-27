Iran, Russia review framework do develop strategic ties: envoy

Kazem Jalali stated that the visiting Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami met and held talks with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev and chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

Jalali said that "During the meeting, the two sides discussed providing facilities and advancing joint projects between the two countries, especially in the field of nuclear energy."

"Mohammad Eslami emphasized the significance of the strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, adding that the relevant issues on the strategic partnership will be pursued next week," the Iranian ambassador continued.

