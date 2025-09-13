Iran, Armenia emphasize expanding energy coop.

In a meeting held between CEO of National Iranian Oil Products, Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar and Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan, the two sides emphasized the need for expanding energy cooperation and developing the trade of oil products between Iran and Armenia.

Armenian economy minister highlighted the significance of the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, emphasizing Armenia’s interest in high-quality, competitive Iranian liquefied gas (LPG) as a foundation for long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation and a means to enhance the country’s energy security.

