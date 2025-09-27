India urges US to allow oil purchases from Iran

According to Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the talks, an Indian delegation visiting the United States this week repeated its request during meetings with American officials.

Indian officials stressed that cutting imports from major producers such as Russia, Iran, and Venezuela could fuel higher global energy prices.

The delegation’s trip followed Washington’s decision to impose steep tariffs on India’s imports of Russian oil. Despite those tariffs, New Delhi has continued to buy discounted Russian crude, which remains a crucial source for its energy needs.

