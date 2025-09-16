Iran, Pakistan set $10 billion trade target

Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak says Iran and Pakistan have set a target to increase bilateral trade exchanges to $10 billion a year.

The Iranian minister made the remark as he hosted Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan in Tehran on Sunday.

Iran and Pakistan are determined to enhance relations in economic, political, and cultural fields, therefore setting a target of $10 billion in trade exchanges is well within reach given the economic and human potential of both nations, Atabak said.

