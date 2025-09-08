Iran reports significant rise in exports to African countries

The Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said in a Saturday report that exports from the country to Africa had increased by 2.2 times in the four calendar months to late July compared to the same period last year.

The ICCIMA cited a statement from Masoud Barahman, a senior businessman overseeing trade between Iran and African countries, which showed that exports to Africa had expanded over the past five months to cover more markets.

