IMF approves $400 mn tranche to Ukraine

"The IMF Board today completed the Seventh Review of the Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine, enabling a disbursement of about $0.4 billion to Ukraine, which will be channeled for budget support," the statement reads. This will bring the total disbursements under the IMF-supported program to $10.1 billion, according to TASS.





