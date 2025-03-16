Iran aims to become energy hub in region: Aref
Iran's First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref stated that Iran is striving to become a regional energy hub, emphasizing that achieving that goal is a top priority for the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Regional Energy Trade Strategic Committee on Sunday, Aref highlighted the importance of this objective as part of the government’s broader strategy.
Aref noted that, according to the Seventh Five-Year Development Plan (2024-28), the Islamic Republic of Iran must transform into a regional energy exchange hub.