Iran in talks with 10 countries to sign preferential, FTA: Official

By lifting Iran's economic sanctions, these agreements can help the country's economy more than before. Until 30 years ago, the main trend in world trade was membership in the World Trade Organization (WTO). Today, however, regional unions are the main approach in trade between countries, especially because of the unilateralism of the United States, which withdrew from many agreements a few years ago, Dehghan Dehnavi said on Monday evening in a meeting.

Explaining the measures taken after the signing of the FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the aim of this organization to promote Iranian brands abroad, he said that the country's shopping centers should enable Iranian exporters to offer their goods directly to the final consumer at the destination without intermediaries.

