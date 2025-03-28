Iran Actively Participates in 112th Legal Committee Session
The 112th session of the Legal Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), known as LEG 112, began on Monday, March 25, 2025, in London.
Representatives from IMO member states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, are attending the session.
The Legal Committee (LEG) met in person for its 112th session at IMO Headquarters in London (with hybrid participation). The Committee deals with all legal matters within the scope of IMO, including issues relating to liability and compensation, fair treatment of seafarers and the fraudulent registration of ships.