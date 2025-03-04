Turkey starts importing Turkmen gas via Iran

"We are currently supplying this gas to Turkey through Iran via barter. This agreement is very important for the security of Turkey's supplies and for expanding and diversifying gas sources," Bayraktar said in an interview with Turkish channel A Haber on Sunday, Interfax news agency reported.

Turkmen gas is supplied to Turkey at a competitive economic price, he said. "Therefore, Turkmen gas is important in terms of reducing our overall natural gas costs. In this regard, the arrival of Turkmen gas in Turkey is very valuable. This year, we will supply enough gas for approximately 1.5 million households," he said.

