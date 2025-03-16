Iran's central bank reports record sales in its gold auctions

CBI’s Center for Exchange of Currency and Gold (ICE) said on Saturday that investors had bought some 1.257 metric tons (mt) of standard gold bars during the 97th round of gold auction held earlier in the day in the Center.

It said the figure was more than double a previous record of 567 kilograms, adding that sales had generated some 110 trillion rials ($120 million) in revenues.

The Center said that it had sold a total of 17.845 mt of gold worth more than 1,000 trillion rials during auctions held since mid-January.

endNewsMessage1