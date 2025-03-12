Iran, Turkey discuss pathways to $30 billion trade goal
Officials from Iran and Turkey explore mechanisms to achieve the target of $30 billion in trade.
Iranian and Turkish trade delegations have reviewed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation and explored mechanisms to achieve the target of $30 billion in trade.
Reza Masroor, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Free Trade Zones, led a delegation to Turkey to enhance cooperation in free trade zones. The delegation met with Turkish Trade Ministry officials to assess joint projects and investment opportunities.