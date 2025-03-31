Iran’s largest gold mine reports slight increase in output

A statement posted by the Zarshouran Gold Mine on Iran’s stock market’s website showed that the mine’s annual production had increased by 0.023 metric tons (mt) to 0.963 mt in the calendar year to March 19, 2024, according to a Saturday report by Fars news agency.

The mine said it had spent 4.31 million rials ($7 on average annual prices) on the production of each gram of gold in the year to late March 2024.

It didn’t elaborate on the size of its current gold reserves.





